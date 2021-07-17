UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 312,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.