Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Shares of ULTA opened at $332.12 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $188.18 and a one year high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.