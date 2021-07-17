Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($31.02). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,366 ($30.91), with a volume of 66,457 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,353.13 ($30.74).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.