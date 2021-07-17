UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Up 89.8% This Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 116.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $81,622.62 and $10.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000709 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

