UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

UniFirst stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

