UniMex Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,480.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $4,480.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00145847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,234.77 or 1.00110762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,962,599 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars.

