Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $3.12. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 10,856 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Research analysts expect that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

