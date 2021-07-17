Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Unisys worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Unisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. Unisys’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.