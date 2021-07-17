United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells $290,794.14 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14.

Peter Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $31.94 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

