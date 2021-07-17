United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,274. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

