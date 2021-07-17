Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 150,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,241. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.
