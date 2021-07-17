Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 150,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,241. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

