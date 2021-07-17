Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Univest Financial worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

