UnlimitedIP Market Cap Achieves $5.90 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $48,236.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00826100 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

