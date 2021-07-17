UREEQA (URQA) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $787,158.71 and $240,273.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00144032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,927.30 or 1.00168868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

