USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of USA Truck worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 8.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.21.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.51 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.