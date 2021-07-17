USDJ Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00104062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00144047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,795.16 or 0.99915499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.