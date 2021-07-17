Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1,662.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 307,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

