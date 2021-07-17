Valero Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $64.88 on Friday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.