VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,987 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $72.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,962,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares during the period.

