VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,987 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $72.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
