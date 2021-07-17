Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

