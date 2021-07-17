Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 62.1% in June

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91.

