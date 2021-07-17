Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

