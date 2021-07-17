Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $51,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $104.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

