Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $62,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

