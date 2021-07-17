Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VTIP opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
