Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTIP opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

