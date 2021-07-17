Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $59,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $215.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.32.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.