Veil (VEIL) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $853.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,108.77 or 1.00047677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.26 or 0.01222245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.00368009 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00376486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050561 BTC.

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

