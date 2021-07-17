Velas Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $85.68 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000948 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001422 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.