Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $557.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.82 million and the highest is $571.54 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $456.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

