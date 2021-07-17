Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO Acquires $39,510.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $376.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

