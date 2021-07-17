VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 33,119 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $6,012,423.26. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,386. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

