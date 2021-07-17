Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Raised by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,898,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

VRTX stock opened at $202.28 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

