VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Reaches $43.34 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $15,066.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.45 or 0.99745812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,282,865 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

