Vesper Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.56 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and approximately $387,749.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00018481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00103387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.53 or 0.99985579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,351,162 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.