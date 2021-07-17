Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 530.50 ($6.93). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 520.50 ($6.80), with a volume of 125,640 shares trading hands.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,675.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

