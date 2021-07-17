ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,520 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $22,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $40.29. 10,837,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,220,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

