Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of Viavi Solutions worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,748,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

