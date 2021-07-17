VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. VIBE has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $11,505.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00802800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.