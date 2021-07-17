Viberate (VIB) Market Capitalization Tops $6.02 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Viberate has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $6.02 million and $960,152.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00826100 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

