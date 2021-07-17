Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.
VICR opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.67.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.