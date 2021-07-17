Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

VICR opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,402,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.