VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $62.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
