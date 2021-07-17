VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.