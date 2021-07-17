VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $193,724.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00825275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

