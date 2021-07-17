Vipstar Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.29 million and $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000292 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00044867 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

