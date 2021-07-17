Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:VGI remained flat at $$11.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.