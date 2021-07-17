Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137,936 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group makes up 5.1% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 2.83% of Vishay Precision Group worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 57,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:VPG opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

