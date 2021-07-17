Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Posts Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.30 and a current ratio of 31.42. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.