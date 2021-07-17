VITE Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $25.13 million and $4.26 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,754,058 coins and its circulating supply is 485,182,948 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

