VNT Chain (VNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,040.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $22.60 million and approximately $30,040.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00816772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

