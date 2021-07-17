Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vodafone Group worth $91,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

