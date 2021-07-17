Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VWAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

